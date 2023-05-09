New walking and cycling route planned for St Helier to mark coronation

The government is planning a new walking and cycling route through St Helier in recognition of the coronation.

Called "Coronation Way", it will connect well-known areas of the town including Parade Gardens, the Waterfront, Fort Regent and the Royal Square.

It's hoped it will improve accessibility for children attending schools in the area, as well as people commuting from the northeast of the island into town.

The government is partnering with Andium Homes, St Helier Parish and Jersey Development Company to finalise the plans.

It says more details will be released later this year.

Chief Minister, Kristina Moore says the project is a "fitting tribute given Their Majesties’ interests in urban design and the environment.

"This new specifically marked Coronation Way will enhance the experience of those who live, work and move through St Helier.”

St Helier Constable, Simon Crowcroft, welcomed the plans, saying he supports any initiatives that increases the town's green spaces.

However, he added: "I hope this project will be delivered quickly given the amount of new housing our parish is receiving.”

