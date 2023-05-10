Talks are underway to bring back direct flights between Jersey and London Southend Airport, according to an airport executive.

Southend Airport CEO John Upton says "detailed discussions" are ongoing with several airlines on potential routes, including reviving routes to and from Jersey.

Flights ceased operating between the two airports at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

60,000 passengers previously travelled on the route.

Southend Airport's Business Development Director, Nigel Mayes said: "There is a clear, unclaimed opportunity in the east London market for an additional service to Jersey.

"London’s aviation capacity is reaching a cliff edge, but London Southend has immediately available capacity and real estate, as well as the lowest operating costs.

"Reclaiming this well-known, successful route between London Southend and the Channel Islands is a clear pathway to profitable growth for airlines."

