Alderney's controversial new pontoon has been erected in a bid to make travelling to and from the island easier.

Last month (April 2023), the island's fishermen refused to land their catch at Braye Harbour in a row over mooring rights.

They told ITV News that the pontoon would cost them more money, and would be too small for their boats.

It is hoped that the pontoon will help passengers arriving by boat to disembark safely. Credit: ITV Channel

In contrast, politicians say the new structure makes it easier for passengers to disembark from boats when they arrive in Alderney.

The Chairman of Alderney's Economic Development Committee Alex Snowdon says: "Recently we had the Hebridean Sky cruise ship come in, and those passengers got off so easily.

"It's really a great benefit to the island to have that easy transportation in and off the island."

