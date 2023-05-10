How the Channel Islands tackle the growing threat of Asian Hornets

Play Brightcove video

Josh Wilde has been exploring how Guernsey is dealing with the growing threat of Asian hornets.

Beekeepers are being urged to take care as reported sightings of Asian Hornets continue to rise across the Channel Islands.

The invasive species was first spotted in the British Isles in 2016. Last year, a record 140 hornet nests were found in Jersey alone.

The hornet is indigenous to Southeast Asia and is believed to have migrated from France.

Francis Russell from Guernsey's Invasive Species Group said: "We're never going to eradicate them because they're coming back every year from France.

“Adjacent to us on the Normandy coast their numbers are going up year on year, something like 6,500 nests were found in France, that's just in the area opposite us."

There is concern that the Asian hornet is a significant predator of bees, also affecting plants that require pollination.

In France, it has consumed large numbers of bees and nature conservation organisations are concerned about the impact this may have on ecosystems.

Debbie Coz, from the Guernsey Beekeepers Association said: “They basically catch a honeybee, bite its head off and then take the bee back to their nest to feed their young.

“A hornet I believe can eat a couple of hundred honeybees in a day.

“Once they get hold and they have a nest or two nests then next year they'll be eight nests, the year after there’s 40 nests, so it's important to really keep on top of it."Guernsey’s trapping system has been so successful that they've only seen one Asian hornet this year, whilst Jersey has nearly 100.

How to identify Asian Hornets

The advice is to report any potential sightings and not attempt to disturb or remove them yourself.

