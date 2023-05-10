The price of a day bus pass and a nightbus ticket are set to rise in Guernsey from June.

Anyone travelling after 10pm will pay a £5 fare from Monday 5 June.

An 'Around Island' day pass will rise to £10, and the price of family passes will also go up.

New fare prices from Monday 5 June 2023

Night bus - £3.50 to £5.00

Around island - £7.50 to £10.00

1-day family pass - £12.00 to £13.00

2-day family pass - £19.00 to £21.00

2-day pass individual - £10.00 to £11.00

Fare prices in Guernsey were last increased in February 2022, and the government says the latest rise is in line with inflation.

Islanders can have their say on the increases by emailing passengertransport@gov.gg before 5pm on Friday 26 May.