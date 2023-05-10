The Speaker of the House of Commons has defended the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories, saying they have been " overlooked for too long" but many of the decisions made in Westminster "have a huge impact on their futures".

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has commissioned a new stained-glass window depicting all 16 British Overseas Territories and the three Crown Dependencies to serve as a "permanent and tangible reminder of the strong and close links between the UK and its wider family."

Although part of the British Isles, constitutionally the Channel Islands and Isle of Man are not part of the United Kingdom.

For example, residents were not able to vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum, despite the decision to leave the EU having an impact on the islands.

The Speaker said: "In my opinion, the Overseas Territories and dependencies have been overlooked for too long - yet many of the decisions we make here in the UK have a huge impact on their futures.

"They are important to me – they are part of our United Kingdom family - and I want to provide them with a platform on which to speak, to air their concerns, to share experiences and to enable us to learn from each other.

"From now on, every single person coming into Speaker’s House will be reminded of how closely we are connected", he said.

