A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being “stabbed with a pen” and bitten outside Jersey's bus station in St Helier.

A group of "young people" got off the bus at Liberation Station and were walking towards Castle Street when the assault took place on Saturday 6 May between 17:45 and 18:00.

A man, wearing all black with short blond hair, followed the group from the bus when an argument broke out.

Officers say the man stabbed the boy, 14, with a pen and bit him on the arm following the argument.

The boy was taken to hospital where he received treatment for the cuts to his face.

A man, 19, has been arrested and released on bail whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Jersey Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact them on 01534 612612.

