Guernsey hosts its first event as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week to encourage people to talk about the end of life and highlight the range of services available on the island.

Not knowing what their loved one wanted can add to the stress at an already difficult time.

Guernsey resident, Monica Atkinson is a bereavement councillor and knows only too well what the impact of losing a loved one can have on those left behind, so has prepared, and paid for her funeral already.

“What should be done with my ashes? I never thought of that. Where are they going to go, who wants them? How do you want the people dressed in the congregation? All these little choices… anticipatory grief.

“Get it organised now and you don’t have the sadness, the sorrow, and the stress.

“It’s closure and closure is very important in any aspect of life.”

The aim of this week’s event is to open conversation around death, dying and bereavement.

Annette Henry, a Civil Celebrant said: “It’s a privilege, it’s an absolute privilege to feel that they feel comfortable enough to talk to me so that I can work with them and get the absolute perfect ceremony that they would want for the future.

"For me, I think it just shows forward planning and allowing their loved ones to have some sort of relief and care when they are so emotional at a time of death."

There were 592 deaths in Guernsey during the year ending in June last year, most of these had not planned or paid for their funerals in advance.

On average a funeral in Guernsey costs around four to five thousand pounds.

Tracey Dowinton from Argent Funeral Care said: “It’s not overly common, but we’re trying to make people aware that it’s a good thing to do.

“Certainly, the people I have met with to do their funeral plans have quite enjoyed doing it.”

“I would say when people get to a certain age, they are definitely more proactive.

“Also, if they’ve sadly been diagnosed with a terminal illness, they will come and see me because they want to get organised to help their families through this very difficult time.

“They want to make it easy for their families, but they also want the funeral that they want.

“Just to make it easy for people is a great thing and it’s not anything to be scared of, it’s something we can be proactive in doing and it benefits everyone.”