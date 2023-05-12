Cash machines in Jersey Airport out of service until early June

The ATMs in Jersey Airport will be out of service until early June to allow for some redevelopment work.

New security technology is being installed which generates clearer images of passenger's baggage.

It also has the capacity to scan liquid and laptops when they're kept in hand luggage.

Ports of Jersey says the upgrade should improve the security experience at the airport.

The cash machines will be moved nearer the entrance of the departure gates.

Until they're installed, people are advised to get money out before they visit the airport, or at their destination.

The Airport Information Desk, Jersey Post and Forex services have moved next to the café near the check-in desks.

Car hire desks are now based in the arrivals terminal to make it easier for arriving passengers to pick up their vehicles.

