Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley

Politicians cannot rule out future taxes to pay for health care in Jersey.

Currently islanders pay for healthcare through tax, social security contributions, private insurance policies or directly from their own pocket.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, is now asking islanders for their views on four different options to help boost the health department's budgets.

Ideas that are being considered include an increase in taxes, a private insurance scheme similar to America, a patient pays system or cuts to government spending.

One charity group says reviewing government spending is the place to start.

Ben Shenton, from Age Concern Jersey, said: "We've got a lot of locums, we've got a lot of managers, we've got a lot of waste. They need to sort that out.

"This seems to be taking the easy route of saying let's go to the public we'll ask if they want a better healthcare system and then we'll take the money out their pockets."

The ways in which these funds and how much will need to be raised, is still unclear but some politicians think islanders with the highest wealth should be the ones to foot the bill first.

Deputy Sam Mezec, said: "The question is how do we pay and it appears this survey doesn't offer the public an option to say we want to pay it with progressive taxation.

"So if you ask people 'so you want to pay more tax?' they're gonna say no - this isn't going to lead to any revelations and so is probably a waste of time."

Play Brightcove video

Deputy Karen Wilson explained to ITV Channel why these cost concerns need to be raised

However, Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson responded, and said: "We know that many islanders are concerned about the costs of healthcare and, as a government, we want to do all that we can to ensure everyone has access to good quality health and care services.

“As well as addressing today’s challenges, we are committed to stewardship of our health system in the longer term. We also know that healthcare costs will increase in Jersey, in common with the rest of the world, as the costs of treatments and drugs rise, and as more of us live longer and require more care.

"This means we all need to start thinking now about how we best fund healthcare in the future, and I want to start this process by hearing from islanders.

"It is only by understanding the views of our community that we can develop options for change which are right for Jersey.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...