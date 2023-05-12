Play Brightcove video

Phil Wellbrook met Jersey jewellery designer Áida De La Herran

A Jersey jewellery designer has been making waves with her pendants made from upcycled China plates washed up on Jersey’s shores.

Áida De La Herran takes inspiration from nature and long walks around the island with her dog, Simba.

It was on a walk with Simba where Áida first found the shards of broken pates, believed to be from China’s tea industry.

Hundreds of years later, washed up pieces of china can still be found washed up on the island's shores Credit: ITV Channel

“I was walking the dog and I found one, and then I found more and more.

“At the beginning I thought it was people throwing plates on the sea, and I thought it was a bit odd.

“Then I found out the story about it and how everybody has collected them since they were kids, and I thought, how interesting and how exciting to think the piece of pottery was maybe used by someone in the castle.

“I didn’t care that it was a pottery shard, but it was a pretty pottery shard and I liked it so I made a pendant.

“People asked me where I had got it from, and they wanted me to make them one.

“In 2016 I joined Genuine Jersey and that’s when things started to move, and it helped a lot to push me out there."

Áida De La Herran has been turning pottery into pendants from washed up china found on St Aubin’s Bay Credit: ITV Channel

Many boats carried china to England over three hundred years ago. When conditions were rough, some were forced to pull up on local shores or crashed nearby.

“Here around the castle area you find them - I guess this is where a lot of the shipwrecks happened because of the coastal rocks, and usually after a good storm, you find a few pieces, but they happen less and less because more and more people pick them up.

“Apparently it was through the Chinese tea trade, so from London the ships left to China to bring tea, and because tea was bulky and light, they used the pates to balance the ships.

“Usually when you get heavy storms it churns the ground a lot and suddenly a lot appear."

