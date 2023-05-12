Muratti Vase 2023: Will Guernsey or Jersey take home the famous old trophy?

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's sports reporter Keilan Webster

It's quite simply one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar.

Guernsey and Jersey once again facing off for the right to be crowned Muratti champions.

Jersey are the current holders having won a narrow contest 1-0 at Springfield last year. In fact they've been the dominant force in recent times winning five of the last six finals.

"I know what I'm doing." says Jersey boss Martin Cassidy. "I watch the other teams and I look at weaknesses. What I think are weaknesses are turning out to be true. We trust each other in the dressing room and if I get it wrong it's my fault, if I get it right then full credit to the players."

Hoping to turn around Guernsey's recent record is Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance.

He's back for another crack at the Muratti after years playing in the game.

Tony said: "It's a must win. It's a unique competition, it's historic. When I say must win you just don't want to lose to Jersey. It's not a nice feeling for a whole year.

"They want to beat us and we want to beat them."

