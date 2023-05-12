Play Brightcove video

Fred Dimbleby reports

An independent review of Jersey's Planning Department has slammed its "seriously dysfunctional" processes.

The report was commissioned by the island's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, to improve the way the department operates.

The former chief planner to the Scottish Government, Jim Mackinnon CBE, was brought in to lead the review.

Mr Mackinnon's report said customer service "is not at the level or quality it should be", adding that many previous recommendations to improve the service have not been acted on.

He called for planners to be "more accessible" and for a new "efficient, pragmatic and sustainable" approach to dealing with applications to be brought in "as a matter of urgency" - ideally within the next three months.

Other recommendations included introducing a "validation matrix" as an objective way of deciding whether to approve or reject applications and re-introducing face-to-face appointments with planning officers which have not been offered since the coronavirus pandemic.

Islanders have raised issues with the department over the years, including one St Mary homeowner who covered his house in protest banners. Credit: ITV Channel

A 'Customer Service Charter' has also been proposed, to include targets for processing applications, responding to queries and returning phone calls.

Deputy Renouf said he fully accepts Mr Mackinnon's recommendations: "There is much work to do, as expected, but it is important to note that the report also highlights significant positives.

"The process of determining applications, the desire from within the department to support improvements, the open and transparent Planning Committee process, and the ambitious and rigorous Bridging Island Plan, all contribute to reasonable decision-making."

He added: "I’d like to reassure Islanders and staff working within Planning services that a series of actions is being progressed, some with immediate effect, to deliver a real change and ensure we are delivering the best service possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...