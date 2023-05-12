Two people have been hospitalised after a car crash in St Peter Port in Guernsey. Both remain in a stable condition.

A two-seater car hit the railings before veering off the road near the Weighbridge roundabout at 17:50 yesterday afternoon.

All three emergency services were called to the scene, and the seafront remained closed until late last night to allow specialist officers to conduct their investigations.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Enquiries are ongoing.

