When will we be able to put our coats away?

We've had some dull and wet weather already this month - and lots of people have been asking me "why!" and "where is the sunshine?!"

This time last year many of us were in shorts for Liberation Day - but we have been having quite changeable weather day to day recently.

When the winds are light and the sun is out - it can feel warm - even in 15C.

But when we have cloudy skies and stronger winds it feels a bit fresh and the jacket needs to go on!

The average temperature for this time of year is around 16C as per the 30 year average - so we are actually in the average range at the moment - but the temperature could dip down a little below that next week as the weather becomes more settled but a little cooler for a time.

To give you some context - we had a maximum temperature yesterday of 16C in Jersey.

On 11 May in 1985 it was 11C; in 1995 it was 12C; and in 2008 it was 26C.

So it's not usual for May to be unsettled and in the sunshine this weekend it should feel very pleasant with F3 light winds and a maximum temperature of 16C.

Just remember - UV levels will be high this weekend - so remember to take care to protect your skin if you are out and about.

The sun is high in the sky and it's easy to burn - even in May with temperatures in the mid teens.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...