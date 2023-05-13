Jersey edge men's Muratti final with 2-1 win against Guernsey

Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster was at Footes Lane...

Muratti finals tend to be tight affairs and this year's men's clash was no different.

In the end, Jersey managed to edge the match 2-1 against Guernsey on Saturday.

It's now the fourth time in a row the men in red have been successful against their fiercest rivals.

But it was the home side that went ahead at Footes Lane, with striker Will Fazakerley scoring a first half goal.

Soon after the break, Jersey equalized with a penalty slotted home by Luke Campbell, who later scored again to put the visiting side two up.

Guernsey had a late surge and put the ball in the back of the net with one of the last kicks of the game, but the goal was deemed offside.

Jersey Manager, Martin Cassidy, says his side "more than deserved" the win.

He says: "I can't thank the players enough. Not just for this game, but for all the years they've given me.

"There's a lot of lads out there who haven't made the squad today that have been great for me as well. Today was an amazing experience," he added.

Reacting to the win, double-goalscorer Luke Campbell says "there's no better feeling."

"We knew we had some joy in the wide areas in the first half and so we needed to carry on doing that to hopefully get some joy and thankfully we did."

