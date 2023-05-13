Jersey Reds miss out on league and cup double with loss against Ealing

The Jersey Reds quest for an historic league and cup double is over after they lost 35-31 away against Ealing Trailfinders in the final of the Championship Cup on Saturday.

It was a thrilling game with each team scoring 5 tries.

The London side will be happy to avenge last month's defeat in St Peter - that result all but secured the league title for the Reds.

The loss will be disappointing for the visiting team, but it's certainly been a season to remember for the Jersey side.

In April, the Jersey Reds were crowned the winners of the RFU Championship for the first time in the club's history.

Harvey Biljon's side beat Ampthill 43-15 at home in St Peter to secure first place.

It came just a week after the side beat Ealing Trailfinders 19-13 in what was effectively the league decider.

