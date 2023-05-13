Jersey women beat Guernsey 4-1 to retain Muratti trophy

Jersey beat Guernsey 4-1 at Footes Lane to retain the women's Muratti Vase trophy for another year on Saturday.

The visiting team went into half-time two up, after goals by Ella Docherty and Eve Watson.

Hannah Campbell made it 3-0 early in the second half, until Guernsey managed to get one back thanks to a long-range strike from Calleigh Hedley.

Watson then doubled her tally to score the final goal of the match.

Watson was also voted player of the match, and says winning the match in Guernsey made the victory extra special.

She added: "The Muratti is the biggest game of the season so everyone that puts on this shirt always puts in 100%."

