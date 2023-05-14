Guernsey donates £50,000 to help Sudanese refugees

Guernsey Overseas Aid and Development Commission (OA&DC) has donated £50,000 to help Sudanese refugees.

The country's recent conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and there are fears the number will continue to rise.

According to the United Nations, around a third of Sudan's population - nearly 16 million people - need some form of humanitarian aid.

The organization also expects record levels of hunger over the coming months.

The money donated by Guernsey will go towards helping the United Nations Higher Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) supply necessities like soap, sleeping mats and cooking utensils.

The president of the OA&DC, Deputy Chris Blin, says: “The Commission has been monitoring the alarming developments in Sudan and wishes to make every effort to relieve the suffering of the many refugees in that country and those arriving in neighbouring countries.

"According to the Red Cross, 15 million people were already in need of assistance before the conflict broke out, and recent events have only increased that number.

"We are convinced of the need to upscale efforts to help these refugees and that is why the Commission is pleased to make a Disaster and Emergency Relief Award to the UNHCR.”

