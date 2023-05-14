Gym at Fort Regent closes its doors for the final time

The gym at Fort Regent has closed its doors for the final time as part of government plans to redevelop the site.

From Monday 15 May, islanders can instead go to a new facility at Springfield.

Assistant Minister with responsibility for Sport, Deputy Lucy Stephenson, says the "redevelopment and modernisation of the gym at Springfield is part of a significant programme of investment being made by the government into Jersey’s sporting facilities.

“I visited Springfield this week, along with the Active staff, and was impressed by the fresh, spacious and modern facilities which I hope will be enjoyed by the Active community for many years to come.”

However, not all islanders are happy with the closure of the gym.

In April, the Friends of Fort Regent wrote a letter saying it strongly disagreed with the decision.

It called on the government to publish a "clear plan on the future use of the building" before shutting its doors.

It also said there remains "no formal application and no defined vision" of what the facility will look like once all its sports clubs have been removed.

At the time, Deputy Stephenson said that the plans have been "widely shared with the current Fort Regent tenants and discussed and negotiated over an extended period."

She has also left the door open to sports facilities returning to the site at some point in the future.

