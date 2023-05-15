Cash prizes for bus users to encourage sustainable travel
People in Guernsey can win cash prizes for using the public bus this week.
From 15 to 19 May, Islanders can match their bus number with a downloadable bus bingo card.
If nine of the twelve numbers match on the bingo card, there is the chance to enter a prize draw, with up for £200 up for grabs.
It's part of an initiative to encourage more sustainable travel.
Night bus journeys in the island are rising to £5 from June, while during the Island Games in July, Islanders will be able to ride the bus for free.