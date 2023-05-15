Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson has been out with the RNLI crew in Guernsey.

Guernsey's inshore lifeboat, which has been trialled in St Peter Port since 2019, is set to become a permanent part of the island's lifesaving fleet.

The RNLI's trustees have approved the purchase of the smaller Atlantic 85-class lifeboat.

Since it first arrived in the bailiwick's waters, it has been launched 60 times - with the number of shouts increasing year on year.

Jason Normal, one of the coxswains on the all-weather lifeboat says the smaller boat will allow it to manoeuvre around the islands and support Guernsey, Sark and Herm.

He told ITV News: “The smaller boat really targets the inshore side of things. When you perhaps have to pull someone off the rock or get in close. Nine times out of ten, we have to back it up with the big boat.

"We send the little boat to get there quick, get there fast, and then the big one comes along, and we can get a casualty back to St Peter Port and into the hands of St John [Ambulance]."

The lifeboat has been on trial at St Pater Port since 2019, and has been launched to over 60 incidents Credit: RNLI

Jason Hobbs, lifeboat operation manager said: “At the moment, we’ve got 19 crew [members] which cover the two boats, so now it gives us the ideal opportunity to move forward and look to recruit.

"I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and commitment to the station.

"Now with two RNLI lifesaving assets, we will be looking into this year to expand upon our crew and further develop the skills of our volunteers.

"As a team, we remain strong and forward-focused to keeping our waters around the bailiwick as safe as we possibly can."

