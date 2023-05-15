Man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for attempted drug smuggling

A man from Manchester has been sentenced to eight years and three months in prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine, heroin and cannabis into Jersey.

In March this year, Shaun Halliwell was stopped and questioned after arriving in Jersey on a flight from Manchester.

Officers became suspicious that he was carrying drugs internally after swabs taken at the airport came back positive.

They found three packages containing 80.91g of cocaine, 1.58g of herbal cannbis, 0.111g of heroin and 0.247g of crack cocaine.

Jersey Police says the approximate street value of the drugs was between £12,000 and £20,000.

Jersey Customs and Immigration Service, Paul Le Monnier, says the organisation will “continue to target those who attempt to import controlled drugs into the Island to ensure Jersey remains a safe place to live and to protect our wider society.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...