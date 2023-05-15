Review points to 'lack of clarity' in Jersey's hospital plans

An independent report on Jersey's Hospital plans has been released.

The review, from the Jersey Audit Office, says there has been "a lack of clarity" on how the island's health care services will be provided.

It also said there were "significant gaps in plans available about healthcare programmes."

The review is a follow up from a 2017 report that looked at the government's decision making processes on how sites are selected for a new hospital.

Over the last ten years more than £130 million has been spent by the Government of Jersey on various hospital projects.

Comptroller and Auditor General Lynn Pamment, who oversaw the review, found that the governance approach established for the Our Hospital Project was strong but said the Council of Ministers' 100 day plan was "overly ambitious in what it stated it would deliver."