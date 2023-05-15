Police in Guernsey have issued several scam warnings after islanders may have been duped into revealing personal information by responding to quizzes shared on social media.

Two people in the bailiwick have reported losing money to the scam in recent days.

The posts, which are predominantly shared on Facebook groups and via WhatsApp, ask people to answer questions in the comments section.

Scammers then contact them by direct message saying the recipient has won a prize, but to claim it - they will have to pay money first.

Guernsey Police say "if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is".

Advice for avoiding scams:

Don’t send your bank details to other people through social media.

Be sceptical of online competitions, check how long the page has been active, and don’t trust it just because a friend has.

Don’t accept messages or friend requests from people you don’t know.

Be aware of imposters posing as people you do know.

Officers are also urging people to take care after social media posts have tried to dupe people into revealing the "secret information" needed to access bank and online accounts.

Guernsey Police said: "What can seemingly be an innocent post asking what your first car was, could be highlighting your profile and security answers to a potential scammer."

We're being urged not to give out answers to security questions, be aware of who can see your comments, adjust privacy settings and remove and previously posted personal data from your online presence.

