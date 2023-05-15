Tickets for Jersey Hospice Care's annual fundraiser have gone on sale.

The Million Pound Lottery sees £1.3 million worth of prizes up for grabs to support the charity's work supporting islanders with life-limiting illnesses.

The top prize is £1,000,000, with nine other prizes worth between £100,000 and £10,000 given out when the winning numbers are drawn in September.

The annual fundraiser sees the winning numbers chosen in a live draw. Credit: ITV Channel

7,000 tickets are available each year and can be purchased online from today - or from next week at De Gruchy's department store or the Hospice Shop in St Ouen.

The charity said: "Jersey Hospice Care was founded by the community, for the community, and the charity [is] pleased to be able to offer such fantastic prizes to the community that supports them so generously each year.

"Hospice is dedicated to providing personalised care to each patient and supporting those who are close to them. Every ticket purchased will help patients to live life to the full and make each day count."

The winning numbers will be chosen in a live draw at the Royal Yacht Hotel on Friday 8 September.

