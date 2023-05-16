The daughter of Thomas Frost, the Jersey man who went missing from his parents’ home in St Ouen in February, says her family is “extremely grateful” to the charities which assisted in the search.

Emily Frost and a group of friends will be taking part in this year’s 48-mile Island Walk to raise money for the RNLI and Channel Islands Air Search, and have already raised thousands of pounds.

She said: "When my dad went missing in February, the RNLI and Channel Islands Air Search worked extremely long hours searching for him.

"My family is exceptionally grateful for their time, support, and resources."

The Channel Islands Air Search plane combed Jersey's west coast as part of the search for Thomas Frost. Credit: Channel Islands Air Search

Emily was aiming to raise £2,000 to be divided equally between the two charities but managed to pass that total within 24 hours of her appeal being shared online.

As the walk takes place on June 17 - a day before Father’s Day - Emily said: "I would like to complete this walk for my dad, whilst raising money for these important services."

You can find out more about the fundraiser here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...