Jersey government look to improve counselling services with drop-in event

The Jersey government is asking people to share their opinions on the island's counselling services at two drop-in sessions on Tuesday 16 May.

The first session is on from 12:30 until 14:00 at Mind Drop-in Centre on Seale Street, the second is on from 17:30 until 19:00 at the Education Centre in Jersey General Hospital.

Each session will focus on the counselling services available for depression and anxiety on the island.

Attendees will be asked to take part in small group discussions, but all contributions will be kept confidential.

Anyone can go to the session, whether they've received counselling beforehand or not.

Director of Mental Health and Adult Social Care, Andy Weir, says: “Everybody’s mental health and wellbeing is just as important as their physical health.

"It is vital that we, in Jersey are able to offer services that really work for Islanders.

“I encourage anyone who wants to help make a difference and help shape what we need from our preventative and early intervention services for mental health to take part in the discussion.”

Those who can't attend the meetings can email w.gwatidzo@health.gov.je with their feedback instead.

