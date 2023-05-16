The minimum amount of tax paid by new high-net-worth residents moving to Jersey is set to rise.

Currently, people relocating to the island on a '2(1)(e)' licence - previously known as a 'J-cat' licence - have to pay at least £170,000 in taxes to the island's government each year.

But if a proposition from Treasury Minister, Ian Gorst, is backed by politicians in the States Assembly, that tax threshold will increase to £250,000 per year.

Other reforms to the 'high-net-worth' licencing laws will require applicants to have a net worth of at least £10 million - excluding their main residence - allow them to buy a property worth £3.5 million or more.

The island's Chief Minister, Kristina Moore, said: “This government welcomes people who generate wealth and contribute to sustainable economic growth, whether home-grown or those who want to make Jersey their home and become part of our community.

“We believe we have a package of measures that will maintain a stable and supportive environment for relocation and investment, whilst requiring a modest increase to their contribution to the public purse."

Deputy Moore added: “We value our 2(1)(e) community; they are a dynamic group of people who contribute generously to Jersey.

“These changes reflect the value of Jersey’s offer to them: a safe, stable, and welcoming community, natural beauty, excellent health, and education systems, in a well-connected location.”

In January this year, the minimum tax payable by new residents was increased to £170,000 from £145,000 a year to reflect the cost of living.

If approved, the changes to the law will not affect existing residents, who will continue to pay taxes at their current rate.

Deputy Sam Mézec says the proposed changes don't go far enough.

But some politicians argue the changes don't go far enough. St Helier Deputy Sam Mézec says the changes are "nothing more than smoke and mirrors".

The Reform Jersey leader said: " It is a minor change, achieves little, and is accompanied by a narrative that fails to even once mention the morality of the discriminatory nature of the scheme."

