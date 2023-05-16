Play Brightcove video

Eyewitnesses reported plumes of black smoke billowing from the scene of the crash. (Pictures from Chloe Coutanche & Corrina Mourant)

One of Jersey's main roads has been closed for several hours while emergency services deal with a serious two-car crash in St Saviour.

It happened at around 3pm on La Grande Route de Saint Martin at the junction with Rue des Friquettes and Rue des Pigneaux.

Jersey Police say two cars were involved in the collision, and at least one has caught fire.

The junction between Maufant and Five Oaks has been closed for several hours. Credit: ITV Channel

The island's emergency services control room received the 999 call at around 3pm, with the Police, Fire and Ambulance service on the scene shortly after.

Officers say it is too early to say if anyone involved has been seriously injured, and the roads are expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

