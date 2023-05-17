Drainage plans for Waterfront development to be scrutinised

Drainage plans for the Waterfront development are being looked into this week as part of a public enquiry.

An independent inspector will make recommendations on whether the St Helier plans are suitable for the area.

The development's plans for drainage are set to be looked into after several areas of the island have experienced severe flooding in recent months.

Politicians will then decide whether the redevelopment should still go ahead.

Plans for the site include 984 homes, retail space, arts and cultural facilities, and improvements on flood defence measures.

Today (17 May), the inspector will look into plans to manage drainage and surface water in the area.

They will also discuss plans for swimming and cinema facilities on site, or alternatives should this not be possible.

Parking, accessibility and connecting the site to the town centre are also set to be scrutinised.

The public inquiry continues until Friday 19 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...