Jersey's government has started recruiting for its new top civil servant.

The island's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, has released a video personally appealing for applicants to come forward to be the government's new interim Chief Executive Officer.

It is hoped the role to be filled before Suzanne Wylie stands down as the government's current CEO in July.

Deputy Moore said: "It is important that we find the right person to lead the public service and continue the excellent work of Suzanne Wylie.

"I am confident we have appropriate measures in place to ensure this is a fair and open process, and that we are able to appoint the best person for the job."

The position is open to people across the British Isles and to candidates from both the public and private sectors.

The successful applicant will lead Jersey's civil servant for 9-12 months until a permanent successor to Mrs Wylie can be appointed.

The Chief Minister previously said the role of CEO would be "redefined" before the job is filled permanently.

That is echoed in the government's job ad. It says: "During this period, there are likely to be changes proposed to the substantive role of the Chief Executive Officer.

"The interim will need to support the Council of Ministers and States Employment Board in preparing the organisation for these changes and preparing for a comprehensive handover and induction of the new post holder."

Play Brightcove video

Deputy Kristina Moore encouraged islanders "with the right skills" to come forward to lead the civil service

In a recruitment video advertising the vacancy, the Chief Minister encouraged local candidates to put themselves forward - saying the government would "speak to" current employers to try and arrange time off work:

"Our search has begun to find an interim Chief Executive to lead the public service in Jersey.

"I want to encourage all islanders with the right skills to seriously consider if they could commit to a period of 9-12 months whilst a permanent successor is found.

"We would also be prepared to speak to a local employer who may think they have a candidate who would be able to take a sabbatical, or extended period of leave, to take up this key role."

The job description says "an understanding of governance in a political environment" would be beneficial, but "not essential".

The government also expresses a "heavy preference" for a handover with Mrs Wylie to take place before she leaves the island at the end of July.

For islanders considering applying for the Interim CEO role, at least five years' residency is required - although applicants from off-island can obtain a licence to live and work in Jersey.

The government's "heavy preference" is for Mrs Wylie's successor to work alongside her at Broad Street for a time before she leaves. Credit: ITV Channel

The government has employed two external recruitment agencies "to assist with the search" - with Thomas & Dessain dealing with local applicants, and Gatenby Sanderson handling applications from elsewhere.

The closing date for applications is Thursday 1 June, with applicants due to be shortlisted the following day.

Final interviews will take place on Monday 12 June, in the hope that Mrs Wylie's successor will be able to start before she leaves the island.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...