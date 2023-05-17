A charity that provides a safe space for children of separated parents in Jersey will close this summer.

The future of Milli's Child Contact Centre has been debated several times in recent months but those behind the charity have confirmed it is set to close.

Volunteers say several factors have resulted in the closure, but the lack of volunteers due to new regulations has made it impossible for them to keep their doors open.

Denise Carroll MBE, the founder of Milli's Separated Family Centre, said that the team are upset to see this result.

She said: "We're absolutely gutted. We've had the privilege of seeing so many children form beautiful relationships with parents - so it's heartbreaking."

In January, the charity first announced plans to close following new regulations being enforced by the Jersey Care Commission.

However, in March volunteers announced they would reopen, trialling the new regulations in a bid to save the 'safe space' for families.

The charity had been running in Jersey for the last 23 years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.