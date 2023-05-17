'New Look' for Hospice shop clothing range

New Look has joined a host of other high-street stores donating unsold clothes to Jersey charity shops in a bid to promote sustainable fashion.

Unsold items from the retailer's Channel Islands stores are being kept on-island and given a new home through charity shops.

Jersey Hospice Care and Guernsey's Les Bourgs Hospice will receive the items, and sell them in their charity shops to fund their work with islanders suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

Julie Bell, who runs one of Jersey's Hospice shops, said: "We are excited about this partnership with New Look, and we hope it will attract a younger demographic to our shop."

She added: "Where any items don’t meet the standard for being sold, Jersey Hospice Care uses them for textile waste which also brings monetary value back to the Hospice."

New Look will join Zara whose clothes started appearing at British Red Cross stores last month.

Katie Pryce from New Look said the charity partnerships benefit the company too: "We are not only able to meet our commitments to reduce waste and increase circularity, but also get to support this local charity and our positive local impact pillar."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...