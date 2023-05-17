Two Scout leaders have been praised for their bravery and quick thinking after they prevented a fire outside a home in St Ouen from spreading.

Stuart Thompson and Sam Drayson Le Tissier, who are part of the 1st Jersey Sea Scout Group, were on their way to their section meeting on Tuesday evening (16 May).

They spotted flames and smoke outside a property, which had spread from an outside bin and had cracked a ground-floor window.

The pair quickly alerted the family inside and evacuated them before tackling the blaze.

Philip Dodd, Jersey Fire and Rescue's crew commander, said: "Without the quick actions of two Scout leaders the fire could have quickly escalated".

A post on the Jersey Scouts Facebook page said: "Bravo to our Scout leaders, Stu and Sam, who called Jersey Fire & Rescue en route to their section meeting this evening.

"As scout leaders, we teach our members about what to do in the case of an emergency, and tonight, they put the training they provide into action."

