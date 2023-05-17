Van fire in St Peter sparks investigation

The cause of a van fire in St Peter in Jersey last night is being investigated.

Fire crews were called to the incident in a residential area by a number of people.

When officers from Green Watch and on call firefighters from the Western Fire Station arrived, the vehicle was already well alight.

Crews quickly put the blaze out and made the area safe for residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The incident happened just hours after a serious collision in St Saviour, where another vehicle caught fire.