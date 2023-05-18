Jersey Post says its priority is providing a "consistent, reliable service" for islanders, following news that the island's daily mail planes could be scrapped from August 2023.

Royal Mail says the consultation is a "j oint exploration" with Jersey's postal operator, aiming to reduce costs and carbon emissions.

But if the proposals go ahead, it would mean letters and parcels would take at least two days to travel between the Channel Island and the UK.

Islanders have been widely critical of the proposals, with residents on social media saying they are "outrageous" and would leave Jersey "totally cut off".

Others called it a "cost-cutting measure that will make life here worse", adding "the ferry service simply isn't good enough to sustain the island's postal needs."

A spokesperson for Jersey Post told ITV News: " Royal Mail has launched a consultation on a number of changes to their schemes. One of these is the 'due date' for mail deliveries between the crown dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

"As part of the consolation, Royal Mail and Jersey Post are exploring the use of ferries to move post between the UK and Jersey instead of a dedicated flight."

They went on to say that agreements between postal operators and the regulators are "regularly" reviewed:

"This consultation forms part of a regular operational review by Royal Mail and while it is ongoing, and the outcomes unknown, it would be inappropriate for Jersey Post to comment further at this time.

"Our priority is ensuring our customers receive a reliable, consistent service."

