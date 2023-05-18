Hundreds of teachers in Jersey are voting on whether to strike over pay and conditions.

Union bosses at the NASUWT say school staff have suffered a real-term pay cut of 8.8% since 2018 and at the same time have seen their workloads spiral.

Dr Patrick Roach, the union's General Secretary claims the island's government is unwilling to re-enter negotiations.

He said: "Due to the unwillingness of the States to re-enter into negotiations with us over pay and workload we have been left with no choice but to open a ballot of members for industrial action.

"The current pay offer is insufficient, given the historic erosion of pay, the lack of competitiveness of teachers’ salaries compared to other professions, and the acute recruitment and retention issues that Jersey schools are currently experiencing.

"Salaries are also increasingly uncompetitive compared with the UK, once the higher cost of living is taken into consideration."

Mr Roach added: "Pay has been eroded during a period when teachers have seen their workloads spiral upwards, a toxic combination which has left teachers feeling increasingly frustrated, demoralised and angry.

"We remain open to further negotiations with the States, but in the absence of any action from ministers we have been left with no choice but to move to a ballot of members for potential future industrial action."

The ballot is open until Monday 12 June.

