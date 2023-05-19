Five spots for Channel Islanders on Sunday Times Rich List 2023

Friday 19 May 2023 at 12:15pm

Five Channel Islanders have made it onto the Sunday Times Rich List 2023.

The Barclay family, who live on Brecqou, are the wealthiest in the islands, with a £6.5b fortune.

That's an increase of £213m since last year and puts them 27th on the list.

They own multiple businesses, such as the Daily Telegraph and Littlewoods.

Glenn Gordon and his family are the second richest in the region.

They run a spirits empire which includes well-known drinks Glenfiddich, Drambuie, Hendrick's gin, and Milagro tequila.

Their wealth has risen by a whopping £1.2b since 2022.

Guernsey's only people on the list are Douw Steyn and his family, who founded the insurance company, BGL Group.

It owns the price comparison website comparethemarket.com.

A wealth of £2.025b puts Jersey's Chris and Sarah Dawson 85th on the list.

They own the Range, a retail giant, which sells home, garden and leisure goods.

The fifth and final Channel Island name on the list is Simon Nixon, based in Jersey, with a fortune of £1.825b.

He's co-founder of moneysupermarket.com, another price comparison website.