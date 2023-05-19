Guernsey Dairy set to spend thousands of pounds replacing milk crates

Guernsey Dairy is asking islanders to give back any unreturned milk crates as otherwise it might need to spend thousands of pounds replacing them.

The company says it's currently around 3,000 crates short.

A shortage causes issues with milk distribution on the island as customers have to bring back empty crates before it does the next order.

This impacts local businesses who need to store milk on-site.

The crates are mainly used for milk distribution, and for deliveries to restaurants, hotels, shops and supermarkets.

Each crate costs around £15 for Guernsey Dairy to buy, and should last for around 20 years.

This is the fourth time the company has asked islanders to return crates - each time has resulted in the return of around 1,000.

However, they are often given back in a damaged or unstable state.

Crates can be returned by leaving them inside the dairy's main gate on the left side of the entrance by the bike parking.