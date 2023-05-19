Play Brightcove video

As a former Masters champion and Ryder Cup winning player and captain, Ian Woosnam has seen pretty much everything in the world of golf.

But the Welshman was amazed by Jersey golfer Adam Dalton's unique way of playing the game.

Adam was born without both of his hands and only one fully formed leg, meaning he uses customised clubs to enable him to play.

He has impressed many with how consistently good his game is.

Adam eyes up a delicately placed chip as Ian watches on Credit: ITV Channel TV

"I've seen a lot of players play golf" says Woosnam. "It's incredible how Adam can hit the ball, I don't know how he does it! It's brilliant to watch him play. Half of us are hacking around in the rough but he'd down the fairway."

Adam and Ian played a few holes at La Moye Golf Club ahead of the return of the Legends Tour to the island next month.

ITV Channel invited Adam to play in last year's celebrity series and he performed brilliantly, helping his team to win the tournament.

A few pointers from Ian was the perfect preparation for Adam as he looks to defend his title.

Ian dishes out some tips to Adam Credit: ITV Channel TV

"It's been an honour to play with Ian. He's an amazing guy, a really friendly man and his tips have been working I can definitely say that!"

Jersey's Legends tour is free entry for spectators this year and returns to La Moye on June 8-11.

