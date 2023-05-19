Play Brightcove video

We challenged our ITV Channel colleagues to see what was the quickest way to commute to the office

To grab the bus or drive by car? To cycle or jog? As part of Alternative Transport Week, we looked at the quickest way of travelling from St Aubin to Castle Quay.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, bike was the speediest of them all, completing the journey in around 15 minutes.

Jogging was the second fastest, beating the car and bus left floundering behind in traffic.

Alternative Transport Week is part of an island-wide push to encourage people leave their car at home, and use a different form of transport.

However, while the route from St Aubin to Castle Quay is quite straight-forward to travel by bike, bus or foot, but not everywhere is as well connected.

Kate Huntington, who founded Alternative Transport Week in Jersey, hopes islanders choose to adapt, but thinks the island's government have to play a part.

Kate said: "I do get that there's a focus on infrastructure, it's a very big conversation especially in Jersey where there's limited space, but I don't think it's the be all and end all.

"Part of alternative transport week is getting you to try it, sample it, and you'll see you don't necessarily need it.

"You just got to make that brave step and we're here to help as a community."

