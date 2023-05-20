Hundreds of islanders have taken part in a colour festival to raise money for the families of children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses in Jersey.

The Family Nursing and Home Care's Colour Festival attracted people of all ages down to the beach at Westpark to run five kilometres, followed by a blast of environmentally-friendly powder paint.

The money raised will fund the service's Paediatric Palliative Care Worker (PPCW) role, which provides respite for the families of ill children, and helps young people achieve their goals despite their illnesses.

Victoria Whitehead is the current PPCW and says she would not be able to do her job without fundraising events like the Colour Festival.

Victoria provides emotional and practical support to children and their families. Credit: ITV Channel

She says: "Family Nursing is a really small company and it's quite difficult sometimes to get our voice out and a lot of people don't really know everything that we do. So events like this help us gain awareness.

"There aren't many places where the children can go, in terms of respite centres, so having this role means they get something that's specific for them, and this type of event helps us fund that."

Rosemarie Finley, CEO of Family Nursing and Home Care, says the charity event is vital to maintain fundamental services.

Rosemarie says the charity needs more funding for palliative care for families. Credit: ITV Channel

The PPCW role costs between £40,000-£50,000 per year, and Ms Finley hopes that the Colour Festival will raise £10,000 towards that.

She says whilst the government gives long-term care grants for children, there is a funding gap for palliative care and respite that the charity provides for families:

"Everyone needs a bit of respite from caring at some stage."

IN PICTURES: ISLANDERS TAKE PART IN JERSEY'S COLOUR FESTIVAL

Even some four-legged friends got involved! Credit: ITV Channel

