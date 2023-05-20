An investigation is ongoing into a fire which destroyed the majority of offices and machinery at the Royal Jersey Golf Club.

Eight firefighters were called to Fort Henry at around 3am this morning (20 May) after reports of an open land fire.

Once crews arrived, they called for a further two water carriers and four more firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Jersey Fire and Rescue say "a large amount of agricultural equipment and some vehicles have been affected by this incident."

12 firefighters helped to tackle the blaze. Credit: Darren Attwood

Darren Attwood, manager of the Royal Jersey Golf Club, told ITV News that all members of the club have been contacted with information relating to the fire.

In an email sent to members, Mr Attwood says the blaze destroyed: "the majority of the greenkeeping sheds, offices, machinery, computer systems, safety clothing and tools."

He continued: "Whilst this is devastating for the club, thankfully no one was in the Fort at the time."

Mr Attwood fears it will take up to 18 months to replace the damaged machinery. Credit: Darren Attwood

The golf course remains open as the fire broke out inside the walls of Fort Henry and did not spread further.

However there will be no course maintenance for the next few days, and there will be no hire buggies available from Monday (22 May).

Mr Attwood says the club is working through a contingency plan and hopes to cover the cost of replacing the tools and machinery through the club's insurance policy, despite fears that they will take 18 months to be delivered.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, Mr Attwood believes it was due to an electrical fault.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know