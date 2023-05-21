An ultramarathon runner from Jersey is on the final leg of a mammoth fundraising challenge in aid of a local children's charity.

James Barrett is a governor at Centrepoint, which supports children with disabilities and additional needs.

The 4x4x48 challenge involves running four miles every four hours for 48 hours, starting at 6pm on Friday and finishing today (21 May).

The 4x4x48 challenge was originally created by David Goggins. Credit: ITV Channel

James, alongside a group of friends, family and Centrepoint staff, even continued the challenge through the night, running four miles at 10pm, 2am and 6am.

The aim is to raise £9000 which funds the charity's additional needs unit for one week during the school holidays when it is not covered by government funding.

James says: "Children with disabilities and additional needs and parents go through this throughout not just 48 hours but years on years, and it's just an example of seeing how people have to give all their energy to something and are just getting through it."

Centrepoint is Jersey's only provider of childcare for children with additional and complex needs throughout the school holidays.

"Without this extra fundraising, it would mean parents would be having to pay three or four times the price of what it costs to send a neurotypical child to an after school club, or to a holiday club," explains James.

"This extra funding means we can keep the staffing numbers at the required levels and keep it open for those families."