Man in Guernsey arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

A man from Guernsey has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident involving two teenage girls.

A 28 eight year old male was allegedly with the teenagers on Sunday afternoon at Grandes Rocques beach, near to the kiosk.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers are aware that the attention of a passer-by was obtained by one of the girls, when the male was sat with them, and would like to speak to this individual.