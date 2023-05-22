Reduced parking at Jersey Airport during redevelopment work

There will be less parking spaces at Jersey Airport from today (22 May). Some of the spaces in the long stay car park have been closed temporarily for improvement work to take place. The area is being upgraded to help deal with the rising number of passengers through the island's airport.

Once the work is complete, there will be an extra 120 car parking spaces available for passengers.

Extra exits for the car parks are also being installed in both the arrivals and long stay car parks.

Ports of Jersey Innovation Manager, Marc Clayson, said: “Since introducing our parking promotions we have noticed that there are sometimes not enough spaces to satisfy demand, so we have been making changes to provide more spaces for passengers who want to park at the airport while they travel.

“This week we will be cordoning off some areas of the long stay car park to allow us to move from the existing payment system to a new one, motorists will need to follow the routes highlighted by temporary signage.

“We apologise for the disruption while we transition to the new system and increase the number of spaces available. Later in the year the new online system will allow us to offer off-peak fees, and discounts for pre-booking, which we hope will better serve our customers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...