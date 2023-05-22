A yacht which got into difficulty off the coast of Alderney over the weekend has been towed to safety by the island's lifeboat services.

The Alderney RNLI all weather lifeboat, Roy Barker I, was launched on Sunday afternoon after a distress call was received by the Coastguard.

Two people were on board the ten metre yacht when its steering failed.

A lack of wind meant the boat, which had recently departed from Cherbourg, was unable to sail.

Volunteer lifeboat crew established a tow and guided the yacht back to Braye Harbour.

At 5pm the same day, the vessel was successfully delivered to the safety of Braye Harbour.