Play Brightcove video

Grace Bailey takes photographs of the wildlife she sees in Jersey's waters.

An underwater photographer is hoping her work will show people how special marine life is in the Channel Islands.

Grace Bailey says the waters are unfairly described as being grey, and she wants to change that perception with her photos.

"People don't realise what we have here in Jersey," she said. "We've got such diverse marine life that is so fragile."

An image of a Barrel Jellyfish captured by Grace in Jersey's waters. Credit: Grace Bailey

"I want to educate people about what is down there and I want to increase awareness of what's down there as well just to show people how special Jersey is."

Grace says she is able to use photography as a tool to let her become a more powerful ocean advocate.

She said: "I often get asked 'why are you going diving again? Jersey's pretty grey'.

"But actually, Jersey's very very colourful. If you dip underneath the surface, our underwater world is just actually incredible."