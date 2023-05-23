Play Brightcove video

Alex Spiceley went to meet the pooch trying to find a permanent home.

Riley - or Smiley Riley as he's known - has been at Jersey's animal shelter since December.

Volunteers at the JSPCA say that although he can't be rehomed with young children or other animals, Riley has a lot going for him.

"He's got to offer a lot of love - like a lot of love," says Hannah Coop from the charity.

"He loves his attention, he loves going for long walks and needs a family which has got the time because I know he can't really be left alone for four hours."

Riley is a German Spitz who is eight years old - or around 50 in dog years.

He's described as "an energetic fluffy boy who really loves cuddles" and is "very food motivated for the right snacks."

Following an assessment, Riley cannot be rehomed with any other animals but can possibly be with children over the age of ten, depending on introductions.

'Smiley' Riley has stolen the hearts of everyone at the JSPCA Credit: ITV Channel

He will require daily grooming and is happy to be left for a maximum of four hours provided he has things to keep him occupied.

"We are hoping that someone will come soon for the lovely Riley," added Hannah.